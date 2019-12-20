PHI Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,036.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $235,042.00 and approximately $9,036.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.01222482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io.

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.