Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PM. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.45.

PM stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

