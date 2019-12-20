Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $521,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Opko Health’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 392,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Opko Health by 852.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 670,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Opko Health by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 702,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

