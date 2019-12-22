Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0769 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, IDAX, Cryptopia and Nanex. Phore has a market cap of $1.51 million and $659.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,584,291 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.