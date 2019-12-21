Photon (PHO) Reaches Market Cap of $101,915.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 191.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $101,915.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,172.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01788440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.53 or 0.02613292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00635879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056698 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,777,164,297 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.