Pi Financial Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$19.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.84.

TSE:ERO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.99. 37,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 34.28. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$9.45 and a 12 month high of C$25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.34.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

