Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.18

Shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and traded as low as $19.90. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 1,580 shares trading hands.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 56,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

