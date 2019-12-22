Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF) Shares Up 9,900%

Pine Valley Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:PVMCF)’s stock price shot up 9,900% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 9,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 34,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF)

Pine Valley Mining Corp. develops and markets metallurgical coal. The company was founded on March 5, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?