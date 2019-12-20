Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of PNFP opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $28,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,628,154 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 553,876 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 296,107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $16,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $15,499,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

