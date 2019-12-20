Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 17,727 Shares

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $299,388.96.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,659 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $59,193.14.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,566 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,118,943.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 698,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 283,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

