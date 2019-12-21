Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $56.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,490. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,696,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Micron Technology by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,834 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,765,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

