Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PACB. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds