Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on General Mills, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for General Mills in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. General Mills has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy