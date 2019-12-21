Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Wendys Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Wendys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Wendys’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Wendys stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Wendys has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth $33,434,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wendys by 2,361.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wendys by 1,406.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,621,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

