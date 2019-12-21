Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,036.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $26,036.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 133,394,260 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.