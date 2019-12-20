Pivotal Research Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $425.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $446.00 price objective (down previously from $451.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Netflix from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $371.86.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.27 on Thursday, reaching $337.49. 5,247,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,949 shares of company stock valued at $39,615,261. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

