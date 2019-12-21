PIVX Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. PIVX has a market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $132,155.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, PIVX has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009888 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005895 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Crex24, Binance, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Coinbe, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Graviex, Livecoin, Bisq, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.