PME African Infrastructure Opport. (LON:PMEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

PME African Infrastructure Opport. PLC (LON:PMEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 11342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 49.28 and a current ratio of 49.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

About PME African Infrastructure Opport. (LON:PMEA)

PME African Infrastructure Opportunities PLC is a principal investment firm making investments in transportation, telecommunications, energy, water and sanitation, and infrastructure-related real estate sectors. The firm typically invests in existing or Greenfield projects in Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

