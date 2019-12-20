PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.91.

PNC opened at $159.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $160.95.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 631.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

