PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

PNM opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. PNM Resources has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 595.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,436,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

