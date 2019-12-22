PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNM Resources have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. The company continues to invest in its utility assets to provide reliable services to customers. It plans to invest $3.9 billion between 2019 and 2023 to strengthen operations. It also expects rate-based compound annual growth of 9.6% for the same period. The company is focused on developing cost-effective power generation units to provide reliable and affordable power, while transitioning to a coal-free generating portfolio by 2031. It is also focused on meeting New Mexico’s increasing renewable energy needs through reliable and clean power. However, delay in recovering invested capital within time is concerning for the company. Risk of operating in nuclear plants as well as stringent environmental policies and regulations related to climate change are headwinds.”

PNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PNM opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.15. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 352.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 214,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 47.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

