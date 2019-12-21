POA Network Achieves Market Cap of $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and Ethfinex.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.