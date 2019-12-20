Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 52,418 shares of company stock worth $148,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Polarityte by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the third quarter worth $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Polarityte by 91.7% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

