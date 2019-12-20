Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,233.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,228.33 ($16.16).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price (up previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($15.00) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Numis Securities downgraded Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of LON POLY traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,148.50 ($15.11). The company had a trading volume of 737,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,190.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,085.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

