PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. PolyOne also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.65 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.71.

POL traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,305. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

