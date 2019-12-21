PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.30

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 774057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

POL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 71.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 950,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 630,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PolyOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after buying an additional 491,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 61.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after buying an additional 438,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

