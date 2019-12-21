PolySwarm (NCT) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $19,852.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.