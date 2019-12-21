PopularCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. PopularCoin has a market cap of $100,850.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00087137 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011708 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008531 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,983,565,457 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.