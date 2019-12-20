Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?