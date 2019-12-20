PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PPL by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,594 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $72,143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,369.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,097,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.83. 8,753,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. PPL has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Portfolio Manager