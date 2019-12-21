PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPL. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NYSE PPL opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. PPL has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock worth $34,615,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.1% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PPL by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

