PPL (NYSE:PPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,483. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,972 shares of company stock worth $34,615,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of PPL by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

