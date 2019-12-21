PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PQ Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered PQ Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PQ Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of PQG opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.54 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

