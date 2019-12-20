Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw strong trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 5,998,312 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,245% from the previous session’s volume of 445,940 shares.The stock last traded at $14.32 and had previously closed at $12.09.

Specifically, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTIL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 352,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 113,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

