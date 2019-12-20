Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.75

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.75 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.14), with a volume of 49730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The firm has a market cap of $7.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

