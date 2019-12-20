Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PDEV stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

