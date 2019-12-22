PRiVCY Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. PRiVCY has a market cap of $37,765.00 and $3.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00044364 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.