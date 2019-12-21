Prometeus Price Reaches $0.28 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $375,270.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119351 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.