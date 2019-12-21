ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.66

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $20.57. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 87,283 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 289,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 236,612 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

