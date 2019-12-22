ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Share Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.11

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and traded as low as $58.26. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.72% of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

