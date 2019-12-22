ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares were down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $35.96, approximately 4,008 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 92,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 45.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter.

