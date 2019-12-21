ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) Trading 0.4% Higher

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 1.43% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

