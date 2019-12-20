Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $6.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 147,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 1,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,094,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 101,436 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

