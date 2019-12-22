Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,351,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,065,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 970,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 1,885,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,675. The company has a market capitalization of $511.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Prothena has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

