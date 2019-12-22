Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

PRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of PRTA opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.32. Prothena has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 376.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 970,503 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 25.9% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,065,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Prothena by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $2,674,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks