PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Trading 0.9% Higher

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77, 983 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, ABN Amro lowered PROXIMUS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

PROXIMUS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

