Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 109,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In related news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,426,000 after buying an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after buying an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

