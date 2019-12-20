PTB Group (ASX:PTB) Trading Up 1.9%

PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) shares shot up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.80 ($0.56) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.56), 12,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.78 ($0.55).

The company has a market cap of $59.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 4.38.

PTB Group Company Profile

PTB Group Limited engages in aviation business in Australia/PNG/New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs, overhauls, sells, hires, rents, and leases Pratt & Whitney PT6A and Honeywell TPE331 turbine engines; maintains related engines under contract; and trades in aircraft, jet aircraft engines, airframes, and related parts.

