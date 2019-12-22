PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 295 ($3.88) on Thursday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The company has a market cap of $841.76 million and a PE ratio of -105.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.03.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

