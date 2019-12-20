Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several research analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at $52,864,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

